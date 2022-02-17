After debuting for AEW on Dark: Elevation in early January, former NXT wrestler Jake Atlas had his first television match for the promotion later that week on Rampage. He tapped out against Adam Cole after suffering a legitimate knee injury towards the end of the fight. Early word on the injury indicated it might not be too serious.

Atlas provided an update on his status yesterday. Unfortunately, he has a torn ACL:

“My injury from my match with Adam Cole is, unfortunately, a torn ACL. I’m in good spirits, though. AEW has been extremely supportive throughout & surgery yesterday was a success. I’m disappointed that this occurred so soon after my return to wrestling & joining AEW, BUT I’m not going anywhere. I’m not quitting. I worked diligently with prehab before surgery & I look forward to getting straight to work on rehab now post-surgery so that I can get back in the ring as soon as possible & do what I do best.”

Atlas notes that he had surgery and it was successful, but the nature of this injury means he will miss most of 2022 while rehabbing.

This news sucks, of course, but it will give us all something to look forward to later in the year as Atlas works hard to return to an AEW ring better than ever.