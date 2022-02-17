AEW rolled into the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Feb. 18) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Adam Cole defeated 10 of the Dark Order. 10 was over with the audience more than you would expect, with lots of cheers and chants for him.

Powerhouse Hobbs beat Dante Martin to qualify for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Hobbs dominated the match.

Serena Deeb was victorious in another five minute rookie challenge.

Jay White defeated Trent Beretta with the Blade Runner. This was said to be a great match. Danhausen showed up at some point. It looks like a match between White and Orange Cassidy is being set up.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday at its special start time of 7 pm ET?