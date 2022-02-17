 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Big returns lead to big drama on Dynamite

By Sean Rueter
Eddie Kingston and the reDRagon duo of Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish appeared on Dynamite for the first time in a while last night (Feb. 16).

Before the Mad King was injured, and KOR took paternity leave, they were mixed up in other people’s drama. Now that they’re back? You guessed it — drama.

Their angles pretty much picked up where they left off. The Inner Circle drama Kingston is involved in got more TV time while he was out, but it’s still Santana & Ortiz bucking against Chris Jericho’s self-centered leadership. It was Eddie that planted that idea in his ex-LAX mates’ heads, and Jericho is still pissed about it. That played out when Kingston cornered his boys against Le Champion & Jake Hager.

Chris’ focus on the guy from Yonkers cost him the match, then he lost his $#!+ trying to go after Eddie in the aftermath, even though Kingston never laid a hand on him.

The Elite drama reDRagon are mixed up in was more or less placed on the backburner while O’Reilly & Fish were out. Adam Cole wrapped up his feud with Orange Cassidy, then things got spicy again with the arrival of Jay White. Cole invited the Switchblade the same way he brought his former NXT mates in... without running it by The Young Bucks. Matt & Nick Jackson didn’t seem thrilled to see Bobby & Kyle back as part of Cole’s scheme to get the upperhand in his quest for Hangman Page’s World title...

and they definitely aren’t interested in reDRagon’s Tag title aspirations...

We’ll see how all this plays out on the road to Revolution. In the meantime, check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite below. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

  • Bryan Danielson Shows Lee Moriarty How Violent He Can Be
  • Thunder & Mercedes May Have Struck First but Dr. Britt Baker Strikes Hardest
  • Who Decided to Spoil Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin’s Music City Masterpiece?

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

