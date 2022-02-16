Revolution gets a Tag title Triple Threat, and another ladder match participant

CM Punk & MJF’s dog collar match wasn’t the only thing booked for Revolution on the Feb. 16 Dynamite.

We also learned that Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy will defend their AEW World Tag Team championship in a Triple Threat match at the Mar. 6 PPV in Orlando. Who will they face? That will be determined by not one, but two battle royals on the next two episode of Dynamite. Who will take part in those? The Young Bucks and reDRagon, at least. Those two teams talked a little trash about the matches, casting further doubt on Adam Cole’s plan to form an Elite superteam.

The show also gave us one of the men who will join Keith Lee in the Face of the Revolution ladder match for a future World title shot. Wardlow Powerbomb Symphony-ed his way past The Acclaimed’s Max Caster (then got in one his partner Anthony Bowens when he tried to get some revenge on the Wardog) to claim the next spot.

Here’s what’s been announced for Revolution thus far:

- CM Punk vs. MJF in a dog collar match - Keith Lee, Wardlow, the winner of Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin on the Feb. 18 Rampage, and three other TBD wrestlers in the Face of the Revolution ladder match - Jurassic Express (c) vs. TBD vs. TBD for the AEW World Tag titles

Dig it?