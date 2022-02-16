Andrade crashes a killer Darby Allin/Sammy Guevara match to enter TNT title scene

Before their main event, TNT title clash on the Feb. 16 Dynamite, AEW reminded us about the extensive history between Darby Allin & Sammy Guevara. These two were rivals even before they became this company’s Young Pillars.

That experience showed in the match, like when the champion was ready to counter Allin’s signature dive with a cutter...

... and Darby knew to avoid Guevara’s latest “crazy” spot.

What a risk taken by the champion @sammyguevara, as he lands hard on the apron!!



It's @sammyguevara vs. @DarbyAllin for the TNT Championship at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/sU6pvKwcqL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2022

It wasn’t their knowledge of one another, or the knee injury Sammy suffered early on, that determined the outcome, though. It was involvement by another man who has his eyes on the belt — Andrade El Idolo.

First, his assistant Jose had to be chased away by Sting. Then, with Allin considering a Coffin Drop to win the title, Andrade himself ran in to knock Darby out with a tablet.

Unaware of this, Guevara would pull Darby down, hit the GTH, and retain his belt(s). But a run in by Andrade’s business partner Matt Hardy allowed El Idolo to take out the champ with his busted device, too.

Sir, those do not belong to you #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IqDVg9SirP — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 17, 2022

Threeway dance for the TNT title at Revolution, maybe?

