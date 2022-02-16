Cobra Kai star shows up on Dynamite as Britt Baker’s sensei

Before Mercedes Martinez headed out for her no disqualifications battle with Thunder Rosa on the Feb. 16 Dynamite, the woman who hired her gave her a pep talk. It wasn’t just Dr. Britt Baker’s usual egotistic motivational speech though. She brought an old school villain along for support, Martin Kove. Most pop culture aficionados know Kove as the ruthless sensei from Karate Kid & Cobra Kai, John Kreese.

You know, the jerk who tells Johnny to sweep Danny’s leg. His advice to Britt on how to handle Martinez should she fail to take out Rosa? Even worse.

Mercedes and Rosa entered for their match carrying a steel pipe and chair, respectively. And they were just getting warmed up. Before it was over, they’d brawl in the seats, break a table, and more.

After Rosa won by hitting a Thunder Driver onto a stack of chairs. Then she showed her opponent respect, helping her up and offering a bow.

Meanwhile, Baker entered with Rebel & Jaime Hayter, and got confirmation of Kove’s advice.

The ensuing beatdown of Rosa and Mercedes made a statement, but probably also created a new alliance that could spell disaster for the Doctor’s AEW Women’s World title reign.

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite‘s here.