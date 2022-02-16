Cobra Kai star shows up on Dynamite as Britt Baker’s sensei

Before Mercedes Martinez headed out for her no disqualifications battle with Thunder Rosa on the Feb. 16 Dynamite, the woman who hired her gave her a pep talk. It wasn’t just Dr. Britt Baker’s usual egotistic motivational speech though. She brought an old school villain along for support, Martin Kove. Most pop culture aficionados know Kove as the ruthless sensei from Karate Kid & Cobra Kai, John Kreese.
You know, the jerk who tells Johnny to sweep Danny’s leg. His advice to Britt on how to handle Martinez should she fail to take out Rosa? Even worse.
"Finish her. No mercy." - In the words of @MartinKove— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2022
Coming up, @RealMMartinez v @thunderrosa22 on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS, tune in NOW! pic.twitter.com/jhi0rRD3T3
Mercedes and Rosa entered for their match carrying a steel pipe and chair, respectively. And they were just getting warmed up. Before it was over, they’d brawl in the seats, break a table, and more.
Honestly, that had to suck #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AlvTKAQVs4— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 17, 2022
After Rosa won by hitting a Thunder Driver onto a stack of chairs. Then she showed her opponent respect, helping her up and offering a bow.
Nothing but respect here #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/URASKOONtw— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 17, 2022
Meanwhile, Baker entered with Rebel & Jaime Hayter, and got confirmation of Kove’s advice.
Under specific instruction from Dr. @RealBrittBaker's sensei @MartinKove, @jmehytr and @RebelTanea launch into a savage attack on @thunderrosa22 here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/6GeK2m5hVS— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2022
The ensuing beatdown of Rosa and Mercedes made a statement, but probably also created a new alliance that could spell disaster for the Doctor’s AEW Women’s World title reign.
Dr. @realbrittbaker and @jmehytr leave @thunderrosa22 and @RealMMartinez lying helpless after their brutal attack here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/U3HaBjgnmU— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2022
