CM Punk reveals the brutal stipulation for his rematch with MJF

By Sean Rueter
AEW promised an announcement from CM Punk on the Feb. 16 Dynamite, and they didn’t make us wait. Punk was sitting middle of the ring, in his signature style, when the broadcast opened live from Nashville.

On the way to announcing the details of his rematch with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Punk offered a history lesson. On his roots as the Straight Edge Savior, and on one of MJF’s favorite sayings — that he’s a bigger deal than “Piper in Portland”. The match Punk chose for Max and himself is one Roddy had with Greg Valentine back in 1983 at Starrcade... a dog collar match.

Friedman came out to address this news. But in a sign of how Punk’s announcement affected him, MJF left without saying a word.

In case you’re wondering, commentary did reference the only other dog collar match in AEW history — between the late Brodie Lee and the company’s former EVP Cody Rhodes.

The next one will be at Revolution on Mar. 6 in Orlando.

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite‘s here.

