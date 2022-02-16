AEW Rankings (Feb. 16, 2022): Revolution PPV world title pictures become clearer

AEW released their latest rankings (Feb. 16, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Lance Archer fought a heck of a fight against Hangman Page, but the Murderhawk Monster failed to dethrone the cowboy as AEW world champ. That resulted in Archer dropping from #1 to #4. Adam Cole and Dante Martin each moved up one spot accordingly. Will Hobbs racked up a pair of wins to boost from #5 to #3. Andrade dipped out from #4, and Wardlow is back in the mix at #5.

Cole is now in the right place at the right time. Being at the top should ensure he secures the main event PPV bout against Hangman for Revolution on March 6.

On the TNT title tip, Sammy Guevara defends against Darby Allin on Dynamite. Wardlow will also be in action Wednesday night competing with Max Caster for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. For Rampage, Martin and Hobbs continue their feud for a top-5 matchup. This time stakes include earning the right to compete in the PPV ladder match.

Women:

Thunder Rosa leapfrogged Leyla Hirsch into #1. The rest of the top 5 remain the same.

La Mera Mera will be put to the test in No DQ action against Mercedes Martinez on Dynamite. If Thunder Rosa emerges victorious, then she should have a clear path to challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Revolution.

Tag Team:

The Ass Boys took Jurassic Express to the limit, but Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus prevailed in the end to retain the tag titles last week. That loss by the Gunn Club sent them packing from #1 to #4. The Acclaimed have arrived! Anthony Bowens and Max Caster slid into #1. FTR lost to the surprise duo of CM Punk and Jon Moxley, so they took a tumble from #3 to #5. Kings of the Black Throne and Private Party were beneficiaries of FTR’s defeat to each move up two spots.

Judging by the rankings, the Acclaimed and Kings of the Black Throne have the inside track toward a championship bout at Revolution. It will be interesting to see if AEW makes either team earn the opportunity officially, because neither team can say they deserve it. The Acclaimed lost their only match to tough competition when they went down on Sting & Allin. The duo of Malakai Black & Brody King are still too new to the division, however, strong performances in victory over Varsity Blonds and PAC & Pentagon bolsters their résumé. One squad that could make a late run is Santana & Ortiz. A win on Dynamite over Chris Jericho & Jake Hager cold kick-start momentum to the top.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?