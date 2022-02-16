AEW announces live concert of theme songs

AEW is all about huge announcements lately. Their most recent communiqué spills over into the realm of music. On the momentum of the Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1 album, AEW will be hosting a live concert experience.

Get ready for a brand new experience during #AEWRevolution weekend. For the 1st time EVER, the #AEWMusic LIVE Concert featuring @MikeyRukus @TeasyJones & @JDeanWilliams performing some of your favorite @AEW Themes! Saturday 3/5, tickets available NOW at https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k pic.twitter.com/RlSvgl28yt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2022

The press release explains:

AEW Music LIVE! will be headlined by AEW’s in-house producer, Mikey Rukus, and features a live band and support from rappers Monteasy, who contributed to AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara’s theme song “Take Flight,” and Wrestle and Flow, known for Shawn Spears’ and Serena Deeb’s AEW themes. Both rappers were integral contributors to Who We Are, and the performances during the concert will include both original AEW themes and songs from the upcoming album. An AEW concert series was inspired by Rukus’ critically acclaimed live performance of The Lucha Bros.’ theme, “Zero Miedo” at the AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view in September. Shortly after, Adam Cole’s “All About Tha (Boom!)” theme reached #1 on the iTunes Metal Chart. Now, the themes that illustrate the personas of AEW’s world class roster can be experienced like never before through this first-of-its-kind concert series. “Since day one, the mission of AEW Themes has been to deliver a multi-faceted experience for fans,” said Mikey Rukus, Music Producer at AEW. “Beyond telling stories for our incredible talent as they make their way to the ring, we strive to create music that can transcend and be experienced in different settings. This includes being added to personal playlists, being heard in sports arenas across the U.S., and now, our first-ever live concert setting. Fans heading to Orlando for REVOLUTION have a unique opportunity to enjoy their favorite themes within the energy of a live gig, and this is the beginning of AEW offering an amazing new experience on the road.”

The first-ever AEW Music Live! is booked for The Venue at UCF in Orlando, FL on Saturday, March 5. That places it on the eve of the Revolution PPV. Tickets are currently available.

On the topic of the Who We Are album, AEW has been rolling out snippets of the songs with personal stories of the inspiration. Lee Johnson discussed mixing Eminem’s storytelling with MGK’s upbeat vibe.

Check out "FULLY LOADED" The @BigShottyLee Story, exclusively on the commemorative compilation album #WhoWeAre Volume 1, honoring Black History Month. Pre-order your copy NOW at https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R with proceeds benefitting the @Bootsy_Collins Foundation! #AEWMusic #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/N9KtNTGwFU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2022

The song for Anthony Bowens expresses the idea of the rug being pulled out from underneath him every time he got close to his goals.

Check out "Underneath Me" The @Bowens_Official Story, exclusively on the commemorative compilation album #WhoWeAre Volume 1, honoring Black History Month. Pre-order your copy NOW at https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R with proceeds benefitting the @Bootsy_Collins Foundation! @AEWMusic pic.twitter.com/FMqX3hgM4h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2022

Will Hobbs reflected on his rough upbringing in the murder capital of the United States. The customized song is about overcoming the odds and following the dream.

Check out "Powerhouse" The @TrueWillieHobbs Story, exclusively on the commemorative compilation album #WhoWeAre Volume 1, honoring Black History Month. Pre-order your copy NOW at https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R with proceeds benefitting the @Bootsy_Collins Foundation! @AEWMusic pic.twitter.com/RLG4An4WZT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022

Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1 will be released Friday, February 18.

Are you intrigued by the idea of a live show for AEW theme songs? Which tunes do you hope they play?