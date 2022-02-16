AEW Rewind: Chris Jericho threatening changes to Inner Circle, Jersey Shore celebration, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Santana & Ortiz versus Chris Jericho & Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara defending the TNT Championship against Darby Allin, Thunder Rosa fighting Mercedes Martinez in No DQ, and Dante Martin wrestling Will Hobbs in the Face of the Revolution qualifier. The majority was video package recaps. For what it’s worth, Tony Schiavone predicted Sammy will retain.

Jericho put over the Inner Circle as the foundation of AEW. The fight with Santana & Ortiz won’t be pretty, but hopefully it will be the catalyst to get everyone’s head straight. If not, then Jericho will make changes to the Inner Circle.

Max Caster has a Face of the Revolution qualifier against Wardlow, so he dropped amusing trash talk for the occasion.

️ Yo! Listen! ️



People who say I'm gonna die in this match are wrong. Wardlow is not actually strong. He is all CGI. Warner Media has great technology. Simply an algorithm made to raise the female demo. And I'm gonna diss his deep fake ass on #AEWDynamite ‍♂️#MicDrop ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YLY4pQpYx2 — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) February 13, 2022

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, there was a Jersey Shore celebration. Zack Clayton earned a surprise win to pin Serpentico as JWoww and the Situation were in the front row showing great approval. Clayton is engaged to JWoww, thus the wrestling connection.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, AEW posted a cheeky meme.

All super healthy responses and all very on brand pic.twitter.com/XKdjznkEPm — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 14, 2022

Being the Elite

“Hand Pay” - Being The Elite, Ep. 294 (here) featured:

Nick Jackson admonished Brandon Cutler for spraying him in the eyes. Nick mistakenly believed Christopher Daniels sprayed Matt Jackson in the eyes, but it was actually Cutler who did it. Nick plotted for Cutler to get revenge on CD. Daniels snatched the aerosol can and whisked Nick away for a meet and greet.

Travel montage for the Bucks arriving in Atlantic City, NJ. They received a bag of free merch with a silver tracksuit.

Trent didn’t approve of adding Danhausen to the Best Friends. He was still annoyed that Wheeler Yuta was in the group.

Alex Reynolds and John Silver gave a Valentine card to Adam Cole. They want to take their pants off and lay in bed with him. Cole appreciated the gesture.

The Bucks showed Cole some new marketing.

Peter Avalon received a phone call from Leroy about -1 wearing some dude’s hat.

Ryan Nemeth plugged licking butts for Rampage.

Footage of the Bucks versus Roppongi Vice.

Cole mistakenly brushed off the Bucks from a distance thinking they were random fans. Matt plugged a new Bucks shirt.

Dark Order transferred Colt Cabana’s essence to an apple, and they lost his real body. Mark Stirling is suing Silver. The trial starts next week, and they need a lawyer.

Nemeth hosted a sports update of the Olympics in China using old black and white highlights.

Nick won sweet cash from a gambling machine.

We’ll close with toys. AEW announced Micro Brawlers are on the way. Adam Cole dropped the news that his little guy can be pre-ordered.

The latest round of action figures are available for purchase. Nick Jackson’s facial expression looks constipated.