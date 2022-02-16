AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Feb. 16, 2022): Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week's show comes our way from Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

This week’s show comes our way from Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Sammy Guevara will defend his TNT title(s?) against Darby Allin, Inner Circle in-fighting brings us Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Santana & Ortiz, Thunder Rosa & Mercedes Martinez throw down, CM Punk will announce the details of his rematch with MJF, Wardlow & Max Caster will battle for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at next month’s PPV, Bryan Danielson takes on Lee Moriarty... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 16