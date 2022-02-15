Watch AEW Dark Episode 130

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Feb. 15, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

2point0 vs. Metro Brothers

Angelica Risk vs. Emi Sakura

Frankie Kazarian vs. Luke Sampson

Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds

Chaos Project vs. Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels & 10

The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens vs. Fuego Del Sol

Axel Rico vs. A.H.F.O.’s Jora Johl

Joey Sweets vs. MT Nakazawa

Pat Brink vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall

Tony Nese vs. Carlie Bravo

Cameron Stewart vs. The Acclaimed’s Max Caster

Enjoy the show!