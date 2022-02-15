Watch AEW Dark Episode 130

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Feb. 15, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- 2point0 vs. Metro Brothers
- Angelica Risk vs. Emi Sakura
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Luke Sampson
- Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds
- Chaos Project vs. Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels & 10
- The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens vs. Fuego Del Sol
- Axel Rico vs. A.H.F.O.’s Jora Johl
- Joey Sweets vs. MT Nakazawa
- Pat Brink vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall
- Tony Nese vs. Carlie Bravo
- Cameron Stewart vs. The Acclaimed’s Max Caster
Enjoy the show!
