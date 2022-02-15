Dustin Rhodes, Amanda Huber & others in AEW react to Cody & Brandi’s exit

Wrestling fans aren’t the only ones reacting to today’s shocking news that Cody & Brandi Rhodes are leaving All Elite Wrestling, which they helped found just three years ago. Others at the company that’s grown to be the most successful alternative to WWE since Vince McMahon bought WCW are processing it, too.

That includes Cody’s older half-brother Dustin, who tweeted his support for both AEW and his family:

No I am not leaving. I like it here in AEW. I love my brother Cody. I love my sister in law Brandi. Whatever they decide to do in life, I support 110%. I am sad that they are gone, but the fucking train keeps moving. ❤️#LFG

The last person Cody shouted out in own farewell statement, Amanda Huber, quote-tweeted Rhodes. The woman who led AEW’s Community Outreach team with him added this:

Words will never ever ever be able to express my gratitude for Cody. His friendship, guidance, and compassion have influenced the past 14 months of my life more than any one else. I’m lucky to call him my Hufflepuff ride or die, forever friend. Here’s to the future

Brodie Jr.’s mom wasn’t alone in those kinds of sentiments about the Rhodes, and their contributions to All Elite. Some offered those via a virtual version of a pro wrestling tradition — the handshake:

Others just shared a memory...

Some needed words to say thanks:

Cody & Brandi opened the door which led to a lot of my success. Literally changed my family’s life for the better. They are my family. I am forever grateful for that and wish them nothing but the best in whatever they do next! #NightmareFamily pic.twitter.com/ADz7jQZcF0 — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) February 15, 2022

Some added a splash of humor:

Nyla. He left it to me https://t.co/6ZwH84xF0s — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) February 15, 2022

(Jade Cargill also just offered her thanks in another quote-tweet)

There will probably be more as the news settles in. Feel free to add them, and let us know how you’re processing Cody’s apparently imminent return to WWE, in the comments below.