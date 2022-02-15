It’s CM Punk’s turn to make an announcement on Dynamite

Last Wednesday, Tony Khan had a big announcement.

Well, he didn’t really announce anything, but the arrivals of Keith Lee and Switchblade Jay White on the Feb. 9 Dynamite paid off a week’s worth of hype about a big announcement from the man in charge of AEW.

This week, TK’s already made his big announcement (with an assist from Cody & Brandi Rhodes). So for Dynamite, the gig goes to CM Punk.

On #AEWDynamite @CMPunk & @JonMoxley defeated #FTR, and with that win the #BestInTheWorld now gets another shot vs. @the_MJF, and TOMORROW NIGHT LIVE from the @NMAuditorium at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, CM Punk will announce the Time, Place and Rules for his rematch with MJF! pic.twitter.com/WJVGImGAYY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022

The tweet pretty much says it all. Maxwell Jacob Friedman wanted to use his tainted win over Punk as a springboard to chase World champ Hangman Page. The Best in the World said not so fast, and agreed to find a partner to take on FTR with a rematch on the line. He recruited Jon Moxley, they won, and now tomorrow we’ll get all the details about Punk vs. MJF II.

I’m thinking “in a steel cage at Revolution,” but give us your predictions below.

Punk’s announcement joins the following already booked for Feb. 16 in Nashville: