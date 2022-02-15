AEW announces Battle of the Belts II

It’s been a slow news day for AEW (sadly, there’s no sarcasm font for the body of posts)... so why not announce the company’s second Saturday night TNT special?

Battle of the Belts II will tape on Fri., April 15 when AEW is in the Dallas area for a live Rampage. Presumably the special will air the next night at 8pm ET, like the first Saturday Fight Night show did on Jan. 8 — but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

DALLAS / FT WORTH METROPLEX #AEW is Returning to the @CulwellCenter Friday April 15 for a LIVE #AEWRampage & #AEW #BattleOfTheBelts Taping! Tickets start at $30 (+fees) and go on-sale Friday February 25 at 10am CT

️- https://t.co/rFcIFV7dXS & https://t.co/vJSFXwS668 pic.twitter.com/IA9eVTAnaM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022

The Saturday night TNT “supercard” specials were announced last May along with the news Dynamite was moving to TBS. The first Battle of the Belts took place in Charlotte, North Carolina and featured AEW Women’s World, interim TNT & FTW title matches.

Battle of the Belts I performed well in the ratings, even against NFL competition. TNT and AEW probably have high hopes for this one. It’s be interesting to see what the card looks like, as the date falls almost exactly in between March’s Revolution PPV, and Double or Nothing in May.