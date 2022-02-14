Watch AEW Dark: Elevation episode 50

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Feb. 14, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Matt Sydal

Men of the Year Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Jaden Valo & Steve Peña

Zack Clayton vs. Chaos Project’s Serpentico

Kevin Matthews vs. Dante Martin

Riley Shepard vs. Thunder Rosa

Nyla Rose & The Bunny & Emi Sakura vs. Ruby Soho & Tay Conti & Anna Jay

The Acclaimed & 2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & John Silver & Alex Reynolds & Alan “5” Angels

Enjoy the show!