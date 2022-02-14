 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation episode 50

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Feb. 14, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Matt Sydal
  • Men of the Year Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Jaden Valo & Steve Peña
  • Zack Clayton vs. Chaos Project’s Serpentico
  • Kevin Matthews vs. Dante Martin
  • Riley Shepard vs. Thunder Rosa
  • Nyla Rose & The Bunny & Emi Sakura vs. Ruby Soho & Tay Conti & Anna Jay
  • The Acclaimed & 2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & John Silver & Alex Reynolds & Alan “5” Angels

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...