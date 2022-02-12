AEW books Jay White’s in-ring debut, Darby Allin title match for next week

AEW has booked several new matches for next week’s television shows.

The Feb. 16 episode of Dynamite now includes a TNT title match worthy of the main event spot. Darby Allin will challenge Sammy Guevara in an attempt to win back the only championship in AEW that Darby gives a shit about.

Here’s the currently advertised card for Wednesday night:

Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Darby Allin in a TNT title match

Wardlow vs. Max Caster in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match

Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty

Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez in a No Disqualification match

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Santana & Ortiz

The Feb. 19 episode of Rampage has a special start time of 7 pm ET and will feature the AEW in-ring debut of Jay White.

Here’s the currently advertised card for Friday night:

Jay White vs. Trent Beretta

Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match

Which of these matches are you looking forward to the most, Cagesiders?