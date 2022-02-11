CM Punk & Tony Khan know good promotion when they see it

The episode of AEW Rampage that airs tonight (Feb. 11) will feature Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. taking on Robyn Renegade. It’s a way to get the AEW Women’s champion on television, and tease out a future clash with her longtime nemesis, Thunder Rosa, who trained both Robyn and her twin sister Charlette.

Hahah can tell you train with Thunder. Big attitude for someone who hasn’t done shit… just like her. https://t.co/7w0vsVDBs4 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) February 11, 2022

That probably would have been all, and it would have been fine. But Charlette jumped on the twittah masheen yesterday to hype up her sister’s big match, and, well... typos happen...

What had had happened was…

I meant to say kick my bad @W18Robin https://t.co/RXvesxOdjr — Charlette Renegade (@CharRenegade_1) February 10, 2022

Robyn understood. A little X rated autocorrect fail can’t break a sisterly bond...

And thank goodness the Renegades didn’t decide to delete the mistake, because it caught the eye of someone with a lot of followers. And CM Punk knows good promotion when he sees it...

I can’t sell this episode of rampage better than this. ‍♀️ https://t.co/6HUb2X78UP — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 11, 2022

And so does his boss, Tony Khan...

Not sure what the fine folks at TNT think of all this, but as long as no asses actually get licked on Rampage, I imagine they’ll be fine with it.

