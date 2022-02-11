Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

The main event of tonight’s card is Jurassic Express defending the AEW world tag team titles against the Ass Boys from the Gunn Club.

We’ll also see Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice, Britt Baker vs. Robyn Renegade, and HOOK vs. Blake Li.

Finally, we’ll hear from Bryan Danielson.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR FEB. 11