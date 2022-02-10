The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Feb. 9) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 1,129,000 viewers for a 0.41 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished first place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

These numbers are way up from last week’s 954,000 viewers, 0.35 demo rating, and third place finish.

AEW President Tony Khan likes to frequently emphasize the key demo rating in his reactions to the television numbers, but he isn’t shy about highlighting total viewership when it results in Dynamite’s highest mark since the end of September:

Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite yesterday, thanks to you + your support Dynamite on @TBSNetwork ranked #1 on cable Wednesday with our biggest total audience since September, we’re grateful for you wrestling fans! See you tomorrow on @TNTdrama at Friday #AEWRampage! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2022

For many pro wrestling fans there is a natural curiosity when AEW and WWE’s TV numbers move closer to each other. It shouldn’t surprise those fans to see that Dynamite easily beat Raw in the demo rating this week. That’s because Raw was bumped from the USA network to SyFy thanks to the Olympics. As a result, it was the least watched Raw in history. Dynamite did surpass Raw’s key demo rating of 0.36, as expected, but Dynamite still fell well short of Raw’s average viewership of 1.39 million people. AEW will get one more plausible shot at that mark next week when Raw is once again stuck on SyFy.

This week’s episode of Dynamite featured Hangman Page defending the world championship in a Texas Death Match, CM Punk teaming up with Jon Moxley, an Inner Circle team meeting, and the AEW debuts of Keith Lee and Jay White. The numbers indicate this formula was a smashing success for AEW.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

