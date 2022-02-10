Keith Lee has a message for wrestling fans after signing with AEW

Keith “Bearcat” Lee was released by WWE a little over 90 days ago.

He returned to pro wrestling as Limitless Keith Lee on yesterday’s (Feb. 9) episode of Dynamite. His AEW debut was a big deal for the company and a very emotional moment for the man himself.

Earlier today, he reacted to his newest chapter in pro wrestling by thanking the fans:

We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than appreciate the warm welcome back.



The person with the sign that had the same silhouette that's on the front of my hoodie.... thank you. Touched my soul.



And with sad family times hopefully behind me....let's grind. #ForwardMarch — All E Leet (@RealKeithLee) February 10, 2022

After defeating Isiah Kassidy last night, Lee’s next order of business in AEW will be preparing for a multi-man ladder match on pay-per-view on Mar. 6 at Revolution. And if he wins that match, he’ll earn a TNT title match against Sammy Guevara.

Keith Lee vs. Sammy Guevara? Sign me up!

Are you excited to see what Limitless Keith Lee can accomplish in AEW, Cagesiders?