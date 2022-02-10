 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tony Khan denies report that he’s running for Congress

By Cain A. Knight
/ new

I think we live in the dumbest timeline.

Earlier today, Jacksonville Today reported that AEW President Tony Khan filed to run for the United States House of Representatives. The filing they linked to included the details that a person named Tony Khan was running as a Democrat in Florida’s 4th Congressional district, listing All Elite Wrestling, LLC as his principal campaign committee.

Needless to say, it was obviously a bogus filing. Here’s Lachlan Markay of Axios citing Deez Nuts to illustrate how easy it is to submit a fake filing:

As you can see, some pro football reporters and outlets picked up on the story and amplified the nonsense, because the Khan family owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. So Tony Khan took to Twitter to say the filing is fake, while using pro wrestling jargon to poke fun at the reports.

It’s worth noting that pro wrestling fans already knew Tony Khan doesn’t have time to run for Congress, because he’s too busy personally editing AEW’s television and YouTube shows each week.

What do you make of this one, Cagesiders?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...