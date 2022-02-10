Tony Khan denies report that he’s running for Congress

I think we live in the dumbest timeline.

Earlier today, Jacksonville Today reported that AEW President Tony Khan filed to run for the United States House of Representatives. The filing they linked to included the details that a person named Tony Khan was running as a Democrat in Florida’s 4th Congressional district, listing All Elite Wrestling, LLC as his principal campaign committee.

Needless to say, it was obviously a bogus filing. Here’s Lachlan Markay of Axios citing Deez Nuts to illustrate how easy it is to submit a fake filing:

FYI for the nation's sports reporters: literally anyone can file a statement of candidacy with the FEC, and fill it out however they like. And they do, which is how we get candidates like Deez Nuts.



This was filed five months ago, and no campaign committee has been registered https://t.co/XaRaFWamMU — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 10, 2022

As you can see, some pro football reporters and outlets picked up on the story and amplified the nonsense, because the Khan family owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. So Tony Khan took to Twitter to say the filing is fake, while using pro wrestling jargon to poke fun at the reports.

The fact checking standard for @ProFootballTalk reporting is far lower than that of @AEW’s roving reporter @tonyschiavone24. I’m definitely not running for Congress; this filing is faker than Eddie Gilbert’s apology to Tommy Rich in 1984. PFT sources as trustworthy as @The_MJF. https://t.co/HPdU53GrfY — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2022

It’s worth noting that pro wrestling fans already knew Tony Khan doesn’t have time to run for Congress, because he’s too busy personally editing AEW’s television and YouTube shows each week.

