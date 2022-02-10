AEW has a very large roster, so there’s a special episode of Dark tonight

AEW has a loaded roster of talented wrestlers and not enough television time to showcase them all. They apparently can’t even cram them all into their regularly scheduled weekly YouTube shows either, which means it’s time for a special episode of AEW Dark tonight!

Just like an RKO out of nowhere, AEW unexpectedly announced a four match card that you can catch tonight at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on the AEW YouTube channel.

Here are the advertised matches:

The Blade & Private Party vs. Dante Martin, Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lee Johnson

Gia Scott vs. Abadon

Aaron Solo vs. Sonny Kiss

The Blade’s most loyal fans already know that these matches took place at AEW’s Rampage taping in Washington D.C. back on Jan. 21. I definitely raised the people’s eyebrow when I noticed that The Blade’s match was cut from Dark the following week. Thankfully order has been restored, and the biggest star in AEW can now stake his claim as the top Thursday night draw in the pro wrestling business.

We’ll update this post later tonight with the video from AEW’s YouTube channel so you can catch all the action along with the Cageside community.

Enjoy the show!