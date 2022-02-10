AEW rolled into the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Feb. 11) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) with the BTE Trigger. Orange Cassidy and Danhausen both got involved during the match. Jay White attacked Beretta afterwards.

Britt Baker beat Robyn Renegade. Thunder Rosa was taken out by Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Martinez in a post-match angle. Hayter and Martinez ended up arguing with each other, so Baker had to be the peacemaker between them.

Hook got the win over Blake Li in a very quick match. Hook was very over with the crowd.

Jurassic Express defeated the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) to retain the AEW world tag team titles. Billy Gunn interfered in the match, and the fans chanted “Ass Boys” at his sons. The finish came after Jungle Boy used the Killswitch.

