Andrade may finally be getting something to do in AEW

Andrade debuted in AEW last June. He had his first match in July. Since then he’s had 13 total matches. Most of those were in service to a feud with Death Triangle that I’m honestly not sure who, if anyone, won, since it crossed over with Malakai Black’s program with Cody Rhodes and is now a feud between the House of Black and PAC & Penta El Zero M (which might finally see the Malakai’s mist lead to a meaningful character change with the Pentagon Dark tease, but that’s a whole ‘nother story).
There have been some really fun performances in there from El Ídolo, but he’s one of the primary exhibits for fans making the case Tony Khan’s roster is bloated. A timely topic with Keith Lee and Jay White now entering the mix.
Wherever you stand on TK’s talent acquisitions, we may finally be on the cusp of seeing the former WWE NXT & United States champion enter an AEW title scene. His recent “merger” with the HFO looks like it may have just been a vehicle to make Matt Hardy a solo act for his brother Jeff’s inevitable arrival. On an overall stellar Feb. 9 edition of Dynamite, Andrade’s frequent (and hilarious) attempts to purchase the services of the little boy who works for Mr. Stink at last set-up some matches.
While @DarbyAllin can't be bought, @AndradeElIdolo let him know they both have their eyes on the same thing... The TNT Title
And sign me the f*** up for a TNT title scene with Andrade, Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin.
TNT Champion @sammyguevara shares his thoughts after the disintegration of the #InnerCircle earlier tonight!
Don't miss another minute of the action!
The other stuff Sammy’s cue cards referenced are covered in the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite below. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.
- Does the Inner Circle have a crack?
- For He is Limitless: Keith Lee is All Elite!
- Did CM Punk Earn his Shot Anytime Anywhere vs MJF?
- Hangman vs the Archer in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Title
What a start to #AEWDynamite as @The_MJF makes quite a statement with his entrance, joining #FTR, @TullyBFTR, @ShawnSpears and @Wardlow in the ring!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now!
.@The_MJF gives his thoughts after his huge victory over CM Punk last week!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now!
.@CMPunk brings some of his friends in to avenge his loss in Chicago last week, demanding a rematch!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now!
Who on earth will @CMPunk choose at this last minute to tag with to take on #FTR???
Don't miss another minute of the action!
Another Powerbomb Symphony to the victory for @RealWardlow!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now!
Penta oscuro is back!!!!!!!!!
.@youngbucks launch an attack on @trentylocks & @azucarRoc with @JayWhiteNZ flinging the Forbidden Door wide open!
#AEW World Champion @realbrittbaker sets the record straight that the Doc brought @RealMMartinez into #AEW
The TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill retains and keeps her perfect record!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now!
And in just over a minute, the rookie taps out to #TheProfessor @SerenaDeeb!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now!
#GunnClub (@theaustingunn & @coltengunn) made it personal against @boy_myth_legend & @luchasaurus and plan on taking the #AEW Tag Team Titles this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite on TBS!
For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night's events click here.
