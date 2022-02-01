Watch AEW Dark Episode 128

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Feb. 1, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels & 10 vs. Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash
- Angelica Risk vs. Penelope Ford
- The Factory’s QT Marshall vs. Toa Liona
- Tony Nese vs. Zack Clayton
- The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo vs. Marcus Kross
- Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Bear Country
- Reka Tehaka vs. Marina Shafir
- Mazzerati vs. Kiera Hogan
- Ish & Kidd Bandit vs. 2point0
- Cameron Stewart & Dante Casanova vs. The Factory’s Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
- Joey Janela vs. Lee Moriarty
- Lance Archer vs. Jordan Costa
Enjoy the show!
