Watch AEW Dark Episode 128

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Feb. 1, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels & 10 vs. Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash

Angelica Risk vs. Penelope Ford

The Factory’s QT Marshall vs. Toa Liona

Tony Nese vs. Zack Clayton

The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo vs. Marcus Kross

Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Bear Country

Reka Tehaka vs. Marina Shafir

Mazzerati vs. Kiera Hogan

Ish & Kidd Bandit vs. 2point0

Cameron Stewart & Dante Casanova vs. The Factory’s Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo

Joey Janela vs. Lee Moriarty

Lance Archer vs. Jordan Costa

Enjoy the show!