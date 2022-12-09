The main event of tonight’s (Dec. 9) episode of Rampage featured Orange Cassidy defending the AEW All-Atlantic championship against a mystery opponent selected by Kip Sabian.

Many fans were hoping that Sabian’s guy would turn out to be Miro. Instead, the mystery challenger was Trent Seven. Seven is a former NXT and NXT UK tag team champion as part of Moustache Mountain. He’s one of the founding fathers of the NXT UK brand, but was released by WWE this August after the announcement that NXT UK was going on hiatus.

So, how did Seven fare in his AEW debut match?

He started things off by tolerating Orange’s comedy shtick, turning Cassidy’s hands-in-the-pockets spot into stereo mustache twirls:

Things got serious from there. Penelope Ford eventually ran to the back to get The Blade and The Butcher involved, but The Best Friends and Danhausen brawled with them to the back. OC ultimately withstood Seven’s best moves and nailed the Orange Punch / Beach Break combo to put him away and retain the title.

An incredible victory for @orangecassidy to retain the #AEW All-Atlantic Title but @TheKipSabian wastes no time in assaulting the Champ!#AEWRampage is on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/Mi9FmTl3eC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2022

Cassidy was stomped into the mat by Sabian and Seven after the match, but Dustin Rhodes came out for the save.

After his debut outing tonight, do you hope to see more of Trent Seven in AEW, Cagesiders?

