Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from the H-E-B Center in greater Austin, Texas (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is Orange Cassidy defending the AEW All-Atlantic championship against a mystery opponent selected by Kip Sabian.

Elsewhere on the card we’ll see Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Hikaru Shida defends the Regina Di WAVE title against The Bunny, and Lee Moriarty & Big Bill in action. We’ll also hear from Ruby Soho, Tay Melo, Athena, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR DEC. 9