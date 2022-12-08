The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Dec. 7) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 840,000 viewers for a 0.29 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished third place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

That makes it four weeks in a row where Dynamite’s average viewership is below 900K, and three our of four weeks with a demo rating below 0.30. This week saw viewership drop down from last week’s 870K, but the demo rating increased from 0.26 to 0.29. AEW finished ahead of every other cable show in the demo rating except for NBA games.

Prior to the ratings data being revealed, F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer suggested that numbers could be down for a very specific reason:

The AEW rating is likely way down because of the Spectrum cable issues. That's 30 million homes with problems. Both video and then audio throughout the show. NHL will also suffer greatly in ratings from last night. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 8, 2022

You are welcome to mull over the merits of his claim in the comments below.

Next week is the Winter is Coming special episode of Dynamite, so AEW is expecting a boost in all of these numbers for MJF’s first defense in his Reign of Terror as the AEW world champion.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

