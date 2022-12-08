Chris Jericho hypes the return of AEW Tuesday night Dynamite

AEW is set to make its debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, for a special episode of Tuesday night Dynamite on March 14, 2023.

Here is hype man and Winnipeg hero Chris Jericho announcing the news and encouraging fans to purchase their tickets as soon as they go on sale later this month:

There’d be no #AEW without WINNIPEG! Don’t miss our debut on March 14, 2023 for a Tuesday Night Special #AEWDynamite LIVE and #AEWRampage at the @CanadaLifeCtr!

️ Tickets are on sale FRIDAY 12/16 at 10AM CT!

https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k | https://t.co/ODbXafJpNe pic.twitter.com/8ZdR21Ewg7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

Jericho invokes the names of Kenny Omega and Don Callis as other reasons to purchase tickets to the show, since they are also from Winnipeg. Who would have guessed that Don Callis is a top three draw at an AEW event?

For what it’s worth, AEW’s poster for this show at the Canada Life Centre includes the “St. Patrick’s Day Slam” branding for the episode of Rampage that will be taped following Dynamite.

Jericho says that AEW’s debut in Winnipeg will be “the biggest wrestling show of the decade,” which I assume means The Blade will challenge for the AEW world championship in the main event.

