AEW rolled into the H-E-B Center in greater Austin, Texas, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Dec. 9) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Jon Moxley beat Konosuke Takeshita with the bulldog choke. This was said to be a great match. Hangman Page brawled with Moxley after the match. Page was selling his recent concussion.

Hikaru Shida retained the Regina Di WAVE championship with a victory over The Bunny.

W. Morrissey & Lee Moriarty squashed two local competitors in a tag team match.

Kip Sabian’s hand-picked mystery opponent for Orange Cassidy was Trent Seven. Cassidy defeated Seven to retain the AEW All-Atlantic title. Dustin Rhodes ran out after the match to save Cassidy from a beatdown at the hands of Seven and Sabian.

