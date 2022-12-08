Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker were back on AEW Dynamite for another moderated verbal tête-à-tête on Dec. 7.

This one sets up Saraya’s second match since returning from retirement, which will happen on Jan. 11 when AEW is in Inglewood, California (a town which, I have it on good authority, is always up to no good). Round two will be a tag affair, with Baker teaming with Women’s champion Jamie Hayter. The doctor told her rival she “better search high and low” for a partner...

... and that means we’ve got a MYSTERY PARTNER!

Who will it be? There were quickly those tying old rumors and social media teases together to explain how it will be Mercedes “Sasha Banks” Varnado. This is certainly a better angle to debut her in than the Jade Cargill/Bow Wow mess her fans were pinning their hopes on last week, but I still think she’s a longshot. The friend The Boss & That Bitch share, Trinity “Naomi” Fatu, only gets slightly better odds.

Toni Storm would seem to be a safer bet. The former (do we still call her reign interim?) champ’s nose should be healed by then, and she’s got plenty of reasons to want a piece of Baker & Hayter.

If you’re a fan of backstage drama and angles that might be based in reality, Thunder Rosa has said in the past that she was aiming for a January return. Her last injury update made it sound like that may have been too optimistic though.

Kris Statlander should be back in early 2023, but unless she’s on a John Cena timeline January’s too soon to be expecting her back from ACL surgery. Leyla Hirsch is closer to the usual eight or nine months athletes need to get over that kind of knee injury, but probably isn’t a big enough name to merit this spot.

So we’re betting Jan. 11 will be Toni’s time to return. Let us know who your money’s on.

And before or after you do, check out the rest of the highlights from this week's Dynamite.

AEW World Champion MJF Throws Pebbles at Ricky Starks

Samoa Joe Puts Darby Allin’s TNT Championship Dreams to Sleep

The Acclaimed Outlast FTR to Retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

