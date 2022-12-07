 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FTR fail to win AEW tag titles, get a double dog collar match for their ROH ones at Final Battle

By Sean Rueter
FTR’s been angling for a chance to reclaim the AEW World Tag titles their last one at this time last year. Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler have the AAA, ROH & New Japan straps, but the Top Guys want to represent their home promotion — and current champs The Acclaimed were happy to give them a shot.

The champs rode the momentum from Max Caster’s entrance rap at the start of the match, building up to Caster & Anthony Bowens putting FTR in stereo sharpshooters.

Dax & Cash rallied back, and sent us to commercial by stealing The Acclaimed’s signature taunt.

The final third of this one lived up was the non-stop action you’d expect from these teams in a main event. Each team scored nearfalls, and it looked over when Harwood & Wheeler hit Big Rig on Caster. Bowens broke-up the cover up...

... then things broke down. Cash found himself all alone after a on his partner, and he seemed poised to win it when he powerbombed Platinum Max and went for a jackknife cover, but Caster was ready and rolled through with one of his own.

The two teams showed their respect for one another by scissoring with Daddy Ass. Then Billy Gunn’s sons appeared on screen to issue a challenge from The Briscoes, who still aren’t allowed to appear on TNT or TBS. This Saturday at Final Battle, it’ll be the Top Guys vs. Dem Boys in a double dog collar match.

A fun main event leading to a somewhat awkward set-up for what could be another classic on PPV this weekend.

Here’s an updated look at the line-up for Final Battle:

• Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World championship

• FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Team titles

• Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s title

• Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson for the ROH TV championship

• Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure title

• Dalton Castle & The Boys (c) vs. The Embassy for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team championship

• Swerve in our Glory vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey

And you can get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.

