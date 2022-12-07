FTR’s been angling for a chance to reclaim the AEW World Tag titles their last one at this time last year. Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler have the AAA, ROH & New Japan straps, but the Top Guys want to represent their home promotion — and current champs The Acclaimed were happy to give them a shot.

The champs rode the momentum from Max Caster’s entrance rap at the start of the match, building up to Caster & Anthony Bowens putting FTR in stereo sharpshooters.

Dax & Cash rallied back, and sent us to commercial by stealing The Acclaimed’s signature taunt.

The final third of this one lived up was the non-stop action you’d expect from these teams in a main event. Each team scored nearfalls, and it looked over when Harwood & Wheeler hit Big Rig on Caster. Bowens broke-up the cover up...

... then things broke down. Cash found himself all alone after a on his partner, and he seemed poised to win it when he powerbombed Platinum Max and went for a jackknife cover, but Caster was ready and rolled through with one of his own.

What a BATTLE and what a VICTORY for #TheAcclaimed to retain the #AEW World Tag Team Championships right now on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@PlatinumMax @bowens_official pic.twitter.com/KA3v55qs4g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

The two teams showed their respect for one another by scissoring with Daddy Ass. Then Billy Gunn’s sons appeared on screen to issue a challenge from The Briscoes, who still aren’t allowed to appear on TNT or TBS. This Saturday at Final Battle, it’ll be the Top Guys vs. Dem Boys in a double dog collar match.

A fun main event leading to a somewhat awkward set-up for what could be another classic on PPV this weekend.

Here’s an updated look at the line-up for Final Battle:

• Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World championship • FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Team titles • Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s title • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson for the ROH TV championship • Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure title • Dalton Castle & The Boys (c) vs. The Embassy for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team championship • Swerve in our Glory vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey

