William Regal is Blackpool Combat Club for life

Tony Schiavone promised a revelation about William Regal on the Dec. 7 Dynamite. After Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta beat Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia, he came down to the ring to show three of the members of the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley cornered Claudio & Wheeler) an interview he filmed with Regal after Full Gear.

Regal requested the video only be shown in the event something happened to him... like Maxwell Jacob Friedman turning on him and sending him to the hospital in kayfabe (and, in reality, Tony Khan granting his request to go back to WWE and work with his son).

In essence, Regal says he knew MJF would likely turn on him, but he also knew he didn’t have anything left to teach three of the four members of the BCC. So he used the situation to remind Mox, Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson (who were told throughout the night is at Regal’s side while he recuperates from Friedman’s attack) of one last lesson that they can use while teaching Yuta — never turn your back on anyone.

He closed by saying he’s Blackpool Combat Club until the day he dies.

It was a smart way to resolve a tricky situation, and surprisingly emotionally affective*. Mox handled the response, saying the BCC is stronger than ever. They represent pro wrestling, and will prove it this weekend with his open challenge on Rampage and Castagnoli & Yuta’s title matches at ROH Final Battle on Saturday.

Like it?

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.