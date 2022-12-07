I think Samoa Joe just killed Darby Allin

Samoa Joe has two title defenses this week. The first was on the Dec. 7 Dynamite, where he put his TNT championship on the line against Darby Allin.

It was all Joe in the early going, with the champ throwing Darby around like the proverbial rag doll. His signature dive was sidestepped, and Joe followed that up by driving Allin into the concrete under the ringside mats.

This was a fun stretch that allowed the two men to show off some of what they do best — Joe inflicting punishment, and Darby selling like death. It also set-up his signature comeback.

The toughness @DarbyAllin is unmatched! Watch this TNT Championship match on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/tzlDKFn1Ut — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

He looked to complete that comeback with a Coffin Drop, but the champ was ready. He positioned himself to catch Allin in a Coquina Clutch. Darby was too proud to tap, but he did go out, and referee Bryce Remsburg was forced to call it.

Darby popped right back up after the bell, and Joe didn’t like that at all. He responded by setting Allin’s skateboard it the ring trucks-up, and Muscle Buster-ed him right onto the wheels!

Darby does a lot of painful looking schiz, but OWWWWW!

Wardlow ran in to make the save, continuing the build to a singles match with Joe to try and reclaim his belt. Before then, Joe has to defend his Ring of Honor Television title on Saturday at Final Battle against Juice Robinson. And Darby is gonna need an ice bath and some advil.

