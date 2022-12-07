The 2022 edition of the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal was a little different than the previous three, because the winner of those is now AEW World champion. That not only meant that Maxwell Jacob Friedman wasn’t in the field, but also that the winner of the match on the Dec. 7 Dynamite would have to face MJF to claim the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Most of the competitors were already standing around the ring when tonight’s broadcast started from Austin, Texas, but Jungle Boy Jack Perry and Ricky Starks did get entrances. Starks has already earned a shot at MJF’s belt by virtue of winning the recent World Title Eliminator Tournament. Could he also win a chance to challenge Max for his ring at a time of his choosing?

He was one of the final three men left in the ring, along with Matt Hardy and Ethan Page. Surprisingly enough given the issues between Hardy and The Firm, it was Starks who sent Matt over the top rope. A short time later, he did the same to Page.

.@starkmanjones has done it! Ricky Starks has won the #DynamiteDiamondBattleRoyale here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! But new #AEW World Champion @The_MJF has a few words to say. pic.twitter.com/ewGI7Mifmu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

Which brought out the man Absolute will be gunning for next week at Winter is Coming for the World title, and at some point in the weeks to follow for the Diamond ring. Friedman ran down Starks as a “dime store Dwayne” and “The Pebble” for the similarities between his act and The Rock’s, and threatened to send him back to “Billy Corgan’s NWA so he can wrestle on YouTube.”

"I don't care that you're Absolute, because I'm a Generational Talent and my reign of terror has just begun." #AEW World Champion @The_MJF has a few words for his newest challenger @starkmanjones! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/I8AqkQBgH4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

Then Ricky got on the stick, and he WENT OFF off the “fifth rate Roddy Piper”...

"I never needed a name to make it right here, and I don't need a name to beat your little ass."@starkmanjones responds with #Absolute !



It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Ejd5Kn4EKV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

I could summarize more of that for ya, but you should really watch it yourself. Starks owned his moment and turned in a star-making performance on the stick (credit to MJF for teeing it off and letting Ricky cook, too).

They capped it off perfectly with a low blow from Max that Absolute answered by spearing the champ out of his shoes.

Even though there’s zero chance Starks is winning the World championship next week in Dallas, he could take the ring later on. More than that, this can be a feud AEW returns to over and over throughout the years.

A home run segment to start a big week for Tony Khan’s companies.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.