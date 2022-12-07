AEW Rewind: Matt Hardy swallows broken pride, Brian Cage’s new nickname, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Jon Moxley as still the top guy in AEW and the Jericho Appreciation Society versus Blackpool Combat Club tag team bout between Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager against Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta.

Moxley buried MJF as a punk. Mox could walk in the locker room and take the world title belt out of MJF’s bag. MJF wouldn’t do anything to stop him. Moxley was saddened about the William Regal situation affecting the Blackpool Combat Club. Despite all that, Moxley still professes to be the same badass he’s always been, and there is nobody who can say otherwise.

Garcia will show once again that sports entertainers beat pro wrestling dorks every time. Yuta aims to send a message in the ring as a precursor for what will happen at ROH Final Battle on December 10 when he challenges Garcia for the Pure Championship and Claudio challenges Chris Jericho for the ROH world title.

For proof that Garcia is correct about sports entertainers, look no further than the latest signing to AEW. Hager’s hat is All Elite. Okay, this isn’t actually an official graphic, but it is funny nonetheless.

.@RealJakeHager likes his hat and we like this signing pic.twitter.com/7Rn5KuCTHX — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 4, 2022

It’s Daddy Magic’s birthday. AEW honored Matt Menard with a great photo. Yes, his nipples are hard.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Serpentico became the first wrestler in AEW to rack up 100 losses. Hagane Shinno pulled an upset by beating Nick Comoroto on a sneaky roll-up. Don Callis continued scouting Konosuke Takeshita. Kip Sabian defeated Alex Reynolds in their rubber match. Sabian received assistance from Penelope Ford as a distraction. After Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony were victorious in trios action, Dalton Castle & The Boys moseyed on stage for a staredown. The implication is the Embassy challenging for the ROH six-man titles at Final Battle.

Also, it appears that Cage has a new nickname. Introducing the Weapon X-cellence of Execution.

In the next step of Matt Hardy’s saga clashing with Ethan Page, Private Party’s match was canceled. Page stepped in to pull the duo due to Marq Quen’s ailing shoulder. Page didn’t went them losing and embarrassing the Firm. Page also fined Hardy another $50,000 for insubordination. Page stayed true to his threats by passing the fine onto Private Party. Hardy felt guilty and swallowed his broken pride to apologize. He’ll step in line and help Page win the Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royal.

“Legacy Game” - Being The Elite Ep. 325 started with the Elite plotting strategy to jump Death Triangle during entrances for the third bout in their trios championship series. Daniel Garcia and Private Party were brought in as sports analysts for the series. It was a combination of bar talk and shouting heads segments. I liked the attempt to treat it as real sports. In other scenes, the Young Bucks tried out AEW ice cream flavors, and Ryan Nemeth conducted an acting class. The episode closed with Brandon Cutler’s footage of the lumberjack match with a beatdown from Malakai Black. That was amusing seeing other lumberjacks quip to the camera.

Jade Cargill was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included Jade not feeling she missed out on the indie experience to rise through the ranks and confusion over her catchphrases. It was mostly City being his usual witty self, and Jade in character not playing that game.

We’ll close with new merch for Santa Mox.

If you’ve been nice, perhaps Moxley will leave barbed wire in your stocking.