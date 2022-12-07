Fuego del Sol recently shared sad news on the status of Fuego 2.

If you’ll recall, Fuego del Sol introduced Son of Fuego, Fuego 2 on Sammy Guevara’s vlog. The man under the Fuego 2 mask, who was totally not Cody Rhodes, eventually debuted in tag team action with Fuego del Sol on an episode of Dark last year.

Too Fast Too Fuego appeared to have a bright future in AEW.

Despite a meteoric rise, Fuego 2 mysteriously disappeared. He vanished much like an extinguished flame. Here one second, off to WWE the next. I mean if Fuego 2 was actually Cody Rhodes, which he is clearly not. Whoever was under the mask, Fuego 2 has not been seen for a very long time.

Fuego del Sol provided a gloomy update on the The AJ Awesome Show. (H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.)

Feugo del Sol: RIP to Fuego 2. He went missing, we didn’t know what happened. A lot of people wanted to point out that it was around the same time Cody Rhodes left AEW. I don’t think those two things are related whatsoever at all, and I don’t know why people like to bring it up. I miss Cody too. However, my son, Son of Fuego, Fuego 2, went missing, and now I believe he’s presumed dead. If he’s out there, please come home son. I miss you. Your family misses you. We need you back. But if he’s no longer with us, RIP. I’m sure there will be many more Fuegos along the way.

File the case of Fuego 2’s identity as an unsolved mystery. It appears that we’ll never know the real answer of who was behind the mask.

Once you get through crying over this sorrowful turn of events, share your feelings on the Fuego 2 situation.

Be sure to check out Fuego del Sol’s full interview with AJ Awesome. Other topics of conversation included Fuego transitioning from a trampoline wrestler into the real thing, the origin of his name, and how he signed with AEW.

RIP to Fuego 2.