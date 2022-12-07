Dynamite airs tonight (Dec. 7) with a live show from H-E-B Center in greater Austin, Texas. We’re one week away from Winter is Coming on Dec. 14. Before that, ROH Final Battle is scheduled for this Saturday (Dec. 10).

FTR goes for all the gold

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will defend the gold tonight against FTR. FTR already hold tag titles from ROH, NJPW, and AAA, so they are looking to complete their collection by adding the AEW belts to the pile.

Given the championship stakes, this match should be hyped up like it’s one of the biggest tag team bouts of the year in pro wrestling. However, there hasn’t been much interaction between FTR and The Acclaimed in the weeks leading up to the fight. In fact, the match wasn’t really even on the radar until last week. The Acclaimed and FTR peacefully agreed to the match on an episode of Rampage that very few people watched, and that was that.

This fight hasn’t received a proper build, so it feels like the finish will be more about setting up FTR for a ROH tag team title defense at Final Battle. The Gunn Club is the most obvious team in kayfabe that would attempt to screw over FTR tonight. However, FTR vs. Gunn Club isn’t a match that will move PPV buys.

Is it possible to accomplish both goals of having a satisfying finish in a match of this magnitude while also booking FTR in a must-see match at Final Battle? You’ll have to tune in to Dynamite tonight to see how the reigning Booker of the Year Tony Khan handles all of these moving parts.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

TNT Champion Samoa Joe defends the title against Darby Allin tonight, with Sting and Wardlow both banned from ringside. Joe is also set to defend the ROH TV title at Final Battle against Juice Robinson, so there’s at least a scenario where Joe loses all of his gold in just a matter of days.

Just like last week, we’re going to hear from Jon Moxley tonight. Moxley was interrupted by the surprise return of Hangman Adam Page one week ago, and a wild brawl ensued. Will Mox issue a challenge to the cowboy for Winter is Coming?

Just like last week, we’re going to hear from AEW World Champion MJF tonight. MJF sent William Regal to the hospital last week, setting up an obvious feud with Bryan Danielson. Before we get there, though, MJF has to defend the title against Ricky Starks next week at Winter is Coming. There needs to be some kind of interaction between Starks and MJF tonight.

Starks is one of the competitors in tonight’s Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. The winner of this match gets to challenge MJF for the diamond ring at the time of their choosing. It would be strange for Starks to lose the week before he’s challenging for the Big Burberry Belt, so maybe he wins here and challenges for both the belt and the ring next week. Some of the other participants include Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Brian Cage.

Tonight’s trios match has nothing to do with the Young Bucks or Death Triangle. It will instead feature TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddies taking on Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan. Hogan was recently booted out of Jade’s group and is looking for payback, but I don’t like her chances here.

Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta are in action tonight in a tag team match against Jake Hager & ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia. This is the latest match in the never-ending feud between Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club. Jericho defends the ROH World title against Castagnoli this weekend in the main event of Final Battle and could very well get involved in the fight. This might be Claudio’s last match as a pro wrestler before he’s forced to become a sports entertainer at Final Battle.

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter is scheduled for a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone. Hayter needs a match for Winter is Coming. Saraya has made it clear that she wants the title ASAP, but Willow Nightingale and Hikaru Shida have picked up wins on TV recently and could also be in the mix for that spot.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- House of Black is back in AEW and nearly everyone is in their crosshairs. Who will they target tonight after wiping out a whole roster of lumberjacks last week?

- Is the story between Dark Order, RUSH, and Preston Vance going anywhere tonight, or is that feud reserved for Rampage?

- ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez has a title defense against Athena this weekend at Final Battle. We’ve seen what terrible things Athena is willing to do now that she has turned heel, so it would be nice to get a promo from the champion and challenger before the fight.

- Swerve in our Glory isn’t finished as a tag team quite yet. They’ll give it one more go at Final Battle against Shane Taylor and JD Griffey. Will Swerve be around tonight to convince Keith Lee that he can still trust him?

- More than two weeks after William Regal turned on Jon Moxley, will we gain any clarity on whether or not the Blackpool Combat Club even exists anymore?

- AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defended his belt against QT Marshall last week but appears to have picked up a new enemy in the form of Kip Sabian.

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?