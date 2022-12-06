Watch AEW Dark Episode 173

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 6, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Brick City Boyz vs. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh

Leva Bates vs. Abadon

The Workhorsemen’s Anthony Henry vs. Best Friends’ Trent Beretta

Athena vs. B3cca

The Embassy’s Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin

ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino & Jaden Valo & Defarge

