Let’s overreact to Jade & Trinity’s trip to the Hawks game

Mercedes “Sasha Banks” Varnado keeps her fans busy parsing the captions on her latest TikToks for signs The Boss is either signing with New Japan, or getting her own Disney+ Star Wars show, or whatever it is they’ve convinced themselves of now. But the wrestler she walked out of WWE with back in May, Trinity “Naomi” Fatu, has just been quietly living her life lately.

Until she just decided to break the internet by meeting up with Jade Cargill to go see the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks play the Oklahoma City Thunder last night in the ATL.

In all likelihood, this is just two people who work in the same profession who’ve heard good things about one another, figured they probably have had similar experiences or will face similar challenges, and decided to meet up. Because they’re celebrity-types in the age of social media, that led to hanging out in public and looking amazing while a lot of cameras were around.

However, since a lot of folks think Cargill’s current angle with Bow Wow will involve a big AEW debut... well, this isn’t your first time on the internet, so you can probably connect those dots yourself.

What we know for sure is that these women have a mutual appreciation for one another. Jade quote-tweeted the above with:

“We killed the scene. We MUST do this again sis”

Trin also posted this:

Strong women don't have 'attitudes,' we

have standards.

- Marilyn Monroe - @Jade_Cargill you’re amazing pic.twitter.com/Vf2T3hTX57 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 6, 2022

Overreact accordingly. To the wrestling speculation part. I don’t think it’s possible to overreact to how badass these ladies are.