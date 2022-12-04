Dustin Rhodes’ last dance

It was just a couple months back that Dustin Rhodes, a 53-year-old man who has been in the professional wrestling industry for 34 years now, was publicly pondering his future in the industry. He had been dealing with knee issues and the general passage of time.

It led to his saying this:

“Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I push myself beyond my limits, I can honestly say, I am doing some heavy thinking about the next step. We all think we can go forever with new batteries, but TIME comes for all of us. Kinda scared to be honest.”

Fast forward to last night at Great Lakes Championship Wrestling’s Blizzard Brawl event and Rhodes made a big announcement:

.@dustinrhodes has announced at the @BlizzardBrawl tapings that 2023 will be his last year wrestling.



It’s time for his last dance.

We haven’t seen Rhodes on AEW television since August, when he lost a ROH world title match against Claudio Castagnoli. Perhaps Tony Khan will have much more in store for 2023 knowing it will be the end of Rhodes’ run as a full time wrestler.