Swerve Strickland calls out Lucha Underground rival for match in AEW

The legacy of Lucha Underground lives!

MLW has done a good job carrying on the memory of Lucha Underground with Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto) and other various characters from the Robert Rodriguez produced lucha libre series.

Karlee + Muertes = Power Couple.

See them rekindle that power on the latest #MLWFusion ALPHA!



: https://t.co/ikG2qdIkiz pic.twitter.com/sVUvG9phdD — MLW (@MLW) November 7, 2021

Now, AEW is getting in on the fun.

Jon Moxley, of all people, dropped a Lucha Underground reference on Rampage by mentioning a past character played by Swerve Strickland. Mox complimented the mogul by saying Killshot was his favorite wrestler for a few years. Killshot was Swerve under the mask.

My initial reaction was giddy astonishment that Moxley watched Lucha Underground. The praise seemed like a genuine delivery to me. Apparently, Swerve took the Killshot recognition as a diss. After he defeated Wheeler Yuta in the Rampage main event, Swerve discussed future plans for AEW’s debut in his hometown of Seattle for Dynamite next week. Mox’s comment inspired Swerve to call out a past rival from the Temple by challenging AR Fox to settle unfinished business.

TONIGHT, after his win in the main event of #AEWRampage: #NewYearsSmash, @swerveconfident said he has some unfinished business to settle THIS WEDNESDAY, in his hometown Seattle on #AEWDynamite, with someone from his past: @ARealFoxx!

Tune in to @tbsnetwork LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT pic.twitter.com/Gie0FzqtRv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2022

Good ole Tony Khan signed off on the proposal to make the match official.

This Wednesday, Jan 4

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Seattle, WA@TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT@swerveconfident vs @ARealFoxx



In a rematch years in the making, for the first time in @AEW,

Swerve Strickland will battle longtime rival AR Fox at our Seattle debut & start of a new era! https://t.co/4b0sbettcl pic.twitter.com/Xy5xOMwHro — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 31, 2022

Swerve and Fox have deep history in Lucha Underground as Killshot and Dante Fox. Killshot was a mysterious soldier who unknowingly left Fox behind to die as a prisoner of war in Afghanistan. That was the reason for the bad blood.

The feud culminated at Ultima Lucha Tres Part I in The Hell of War three stages contest with First Blood, No DQ, and Ambulance Match as the stipulations. It was a violent affair with barbed wire boards and panes of glass.

Swerve was victorious in the end after hitting Fox in the head with a bottle. Fox then fell off the bandstand from high above crashing through glass. Swerve loaded his rival into the ambulance to end the fight.

The next chapter of Swerve versus Fox takes place on the January 4 edition of Dynamite. Believers, get hyped!