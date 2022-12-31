Preston Vance already has a new ring name in AEW

Preston Vance has wrestled most of his AEW career under the ring name “10” as a member of the Dark Order. He completely ditched the name and his mask last month when he turned his back on Brodie Lee Jr. and his former stablemates.

After Vance broke off from those Dark Order dweebs in November, he immediately joined RUSH and Jose the Assistant as the newest member of La Faccion Ingobernable. On tonight’s (Dec. 30) episode of AEW Rampage, Vance demanded to be called by a new ring name:

No, he’s not following in the footsteps of W. Morrissey and calling himself Prodigious Preston. His new ring name is Perro Peligroso, which translates to Dangerous Dog.

Peligroso is proud that he got a bunch of headlines two weeks ago by trashing 10-year-old Brodie Lee Jr., and he has no remorse for his actions.

Perro is in action for his first singles match in this new gimmick next week on Rampage against an opponent to be named later. He said all the Dark Order guys are interchangeable and he wasn’t bothered by the idea of facing any of them.

Are you digging Perro Peligroso, Cagesiders?