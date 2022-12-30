Next week is not only the start of a new year for AEW, but also the beginning of a new era given the changes that are coming to the look and presentation of Dynamite and Rampage.

Two matches were already announced for the Jan. 4 Dynamite show: Samoe Joe vs. Darby Allin for the TNT title, and Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho. Several more matches and segments are now official after tonight’s (Dec. 30) episode of Rampage.

The Jan. 4 show takes place in Seattle, Washington, and there was a promo tonight from Darby Allin and Sting that emphasized the importance of Darby wrestling for the TNT title in his hometown. Bryan Danielson is similarly from Washington state, so the live audience will be heavily in his corner as well. He is chasing AEW World Champion MJF and will surely get an exciting match on this card, right?

Enter Tony Nese.

MJF is contractually obligated to show up on the Jan. 4 card, so AEW will probably have an important angle planned with him and Bryan since a match with charisma vacuum Nese is clearly not a big deal.

Swerve Strickland is also from Washington, and he gets a match against AR Fox.

The other big news about next week’s card is that Jeff Jarrett is indeed challenging for championship gold. It will be Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW world tag team titles. Jarrett promised to end Max Caster’s career after his insulting rap this week.

Here’s the full slate of matches and segments announced for Dynamite next week on Jan. 4:

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin for the TNT title

The Acclaimed (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal for the AEW world tag team titles

Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

Kiera Hogan & Skye Blue vs. Jade Cargill & Red Velvet

AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland

Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

There will be a medical update on Hangman Page

There will be more info about Saraya’s mystery partner for Jan. 11

AEW World Champion MJF is contractually obligated to appear

Even with the Tony Nese disappointment, it’s a relatively stacked card that will also help set the stage for an even bigger night of action in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.

What do you think, Cagesiders?