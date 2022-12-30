Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s New Year’s Smash card features Wheeler Yuta vs. Swerve Strickland in the main event match.

Elsewhere on the card: Orange Cassidy defends the All-Atlantic title against Trent Beretta, Jade Cargill defends the TBS title against Kiera Hogan, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter has something to say, we’ll also hear from Jon Moxley, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR DEC. 30