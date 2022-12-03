Saraya puts the entire AEW women’s division on notice

After missing five years of in-ring competition due to a devastating neck injury, Saraya had her comeback match a couple weeks ago at AEW Full Gear 2022. She was understandably rusty and has a long way to go, but that didn’t stop Saraya from beating the face of women’s wrestling in AEW, Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

So what’s next for Saraya? During an interview with Renee Paquette on Rampage, she put the entire women’s division on notice. Saraya plans to win the AEW women’s world championship from Jamie Hayter sooner rather than later:

“I want all the women to know that I want that championship tier” @Saraya



“But I want all the women to know that I want that championship too, so it’s gonna be me and all of them going head-to-head very soon.”

Do you think it will be smooth sailing for Saraya right into a title match, or will someone else in AEW interrupt her plan to be champion?

