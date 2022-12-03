FTR can finally complete their collection of tag team gold

There’s nothing The Acclaimed loves more than scissoring Daddy Ass and defending the AEW world tag team titles.

On tonight’s (Dec. 2) episode of Rampage, The Acclaimed intended to issue a challenge to the second best tag team in AEW for a title match next Wednesday (Dec. 7) on Dynamite.

The fans chanted for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to be the team that Max Caster and Anthony Bowens had in mind. But just when the champs were about to make the announcement, they were interrupted by both the Gunn Clubb and Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.

The heel teams ended up bickering with each other about which team is the best. That led to Daddy Ass shutting all of them up and setting the stage for FTR to answer the call:

FTR currently hold tag team titles from ROH, NJPW, and AAA, so the AEW belts are the only ones missing from their collection. They sat atop the AEW rankings as the number one contenders for weeks on end without ever receiving a title match, but now they can finally complete their collection of gold next week.

Another championship match was added to Dynamite later in the show. Darby Allin, fresh off a win over The Factory’s Cole Karter, said it’s time to win back the title he cares about the most in AEW. He wants Samoa Joe’s TNT championship. The match is set for next week on Dynamite, and Sting and Wardlow will both be banned from ringside.

“I want it to be just to be you and me, Joe.”@DarbyAllin has a message for TNT Champion @SamoaJoe! #AEWRampage is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/CSPZeKjhV7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2022

Now that Joe is defending the TNT title on Dec. 7 and the ROH TV title on Dec. 10, I’m looking forward to the rumors and speculation that he will be dropping both titles and following William Regal back to WWE...

These two title matches join the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal on next week’s card. There will also be a tag match pitting Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta against Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia.

Are you hyped up for Dynamite next week, Cagesiders?