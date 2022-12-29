Dax Harwood explains why he doesn’t practice or rehearse his matches

When FTR member Dax Harwood teased a return to WWE earlier this week, he said that he never practices or rehearses his matches beforehand.

On the first episode of his new podcast, Harwood elaborated on this topic. He thinks roughly 90% of today’s wrestlers do practice or rehearse their matches ahead of time. That’s not how he does things because his skill set in the ring doesn’t rely on intricate moves or sequences:

“I’m a big believer in calling a lot of stuff in the ring. In today’s world, you do have to talk a bit in the back.” “Honestly, it’s nine out of 10 guys. And that doesn’t mean it’s wrong. Please don’t have that misconception of what I’m saying. I don’t think it’s wrong. That’s just how I operate. If I were Rey Fenix or if I were Nick Jackson, yeah, I’d call almost everything in the back because they are so incredible at the abilities that they have, right? Me on the other hand, the only thing I’m really good at is locking up, punching, kicking, being intense, and I like to think telling stories too. And so, the way I structure my matches are not around moves, they’re around the drama, and they’re around emotion. I can’t fully feel how the crowd is reacting if I have a complete A to Z plan going out there...Again like I said, that doesn’t make my way right or wrong. That’s just how I operate.”

Do you think Dax’s way of doing things is a lost art in today’s professional wrestling, Cagesiders?