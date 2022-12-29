Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite ended with Darby Allin hitting Samoa Joe with a skateboard and holding up Joe’s TNT title. The message was sent that Darby wants a rematch for the belt after being nearly murdered by Joe earlier this month.

Earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan made the title match official for next week’s (Jan. 4) episode of Dynamite.

Next Wednesday, Jan 4

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Seattle, WA@TBSNetwork



TNT Championship Match@SamoaJoe vs @DarbyAllin



The King of Television vs. The Longest Reigning TNT Champion Ever!



We'll have exclusive comments on this bout from Darby + @Sting tomorrow on #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/b5zLWd0W98 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 29, 2022

Next week’s episode of Dynamite takes place in Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. It’s the first episode of 2023, and also the event where AEW will debut its much-hyped new look and presentation for Dynamite. Seattle also happens to be Darby’s hometown. Will AEW start off the new year with a title change? I think there’s a good chance that will happen.

AEW announced that Darby and Sting will be interviewed on tomorrow night’s (Dec. 30) episode of Rampage, so we’ll hear more from the challenger very soon.

Next week’s Dynamite also includes a singles match between Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho. However, it’s not clear yet what Bryan Danielson will be doing as another home state hero.

Do you think the one true king of television is dropping one of his titles to Darby Allin next week, Cagesiders?